New Supe Named to Carpinteria Schools

After a seven-month search, Carpinteria Unified School District board members have unanimously selected Diana Rigby as the new superintendent. Rigby received an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts and her master’s from UCSB before serving public schools in Santa Barbara and Ventura. Her superintendent experience comes from the Concord Public Schools and Concord-Carlisle Regional School District in Massachusetts. She’s scheduled to start July 1 and, according to board President Andy Scheaffer, “the salary [we] are offering is $175,000, plus normal benefits,” and a three-year contract.