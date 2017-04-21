Judge Rules Against Ellwood Peaker Plant

In a tersely worded proposed decision, Administrative Law Judge Regina DeAngelis set up each argument in favor of keeping the Ellwood peaker plant and then knocked them all down.

Upgrading the plant and adding battery storage had been proposed to help meet Southern California Edison’s long-term capacity needs out to 2021; nope, wrote DeAngelis, the plant is not new capacity. Ellwood would give Santa Barbara 54 megawatts of power in a natural disaster; nope, Oxnard’s close-to-being-approved Puente Plant and existing Mandalay Unit 3 provide more.

Plus, Ellwood can only operate 380 hours a year, or about 16 full days, and Edison thinks such an emergency would knock power out for weeks. And Ellwood is a “highly polluting resource permitted to emit as much as 103.59 pounds per hour of nitrogen oxide — which is over 20 times the normal emission rate of a modern peaking unit with modern emission controls,” DeAngelis wrote in a firm rejection of the proposal. The ruling becomes legally binding once the Public Utilities Commission votes on it.