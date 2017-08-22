Amber Alert Vehicle Found in Santa Barbara

Santa Maria police officers have been searching intensely for a child, said Sergeant Mike McGehee, who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday, after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds at their home. In Santa Barbara, a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee that the boy, Daniel Morozov, and his father, Konstantin Morozov, were thought to be traveling in was found on Tuesday afternoon, on the 200 block of Lee Drive, which is not far from the 154. SBPD has towed the vehicle, reported watch commander Sgt. Rashun Drayton.

The boy is described as 9 years old and Caucasian, 4‘5”, 90 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Konstantin Morozov is said to be 48, 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 9-1-1.