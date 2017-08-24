Pacific Pride Hosting Visibility March

For the first time in Pacific Pride’s 41-year history, it will be kicking off this year’s gay pride celebration, starting Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with a march down State Street from De la Guerra Plaza to Chase Palm Park. Inspiring this year’s “visibility” march ​— ​an actual protest march has greater permitting requirements ​— ​has been the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump, who in recent weeks announced that transgender troops would no longer be allowed in the U.S. military. This year’s celebration will also feature the first LGBTQ mariachi band. Organizers are expecting hundreds for the march and thousands for the gay pride event.