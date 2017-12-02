No to Carpinteria Pot

Is the Carpinteria Valley becoming a “pot capital”? Everywhere you look, marijuana is rearing its ugly head. Once reputable nursery owners have “sold out” to drug growers, people are harvesting pot in their homes, and it is being grown right next to Carpinteria High School.

Each day, people living in the Carpinteria area are realizing the dangers of this massive production of pot. People living near pot greenhouses are suffering from headaches, congested sinuses, and even nausea as the skunk like odor permeates the once fresh air.

Safety is also a concern. What workers are harvesting the marijuana, and how many unsavory characters will attempting to steal it? Who will be looking out for the safety of our teens and children?

And what about water? It takes a lot of water to grow all this pot. Isn’t California a drought-ridden state?

Finally, where does a lot of this marijuana come from? Mexico. This is why we need a border wall. Isn’t marijuana a gateway drug to stronger drugs? It is also known that pot today is stronger and more dangerous.

As a community, it is time for people living in the Carpinteria area to wake-up and get informed. Do they want to live in a safe, healthy community, or do they want a dark, pot cloud hanging over their area, where money is the only thing that matters.

Time to push back. Marijuana is still illegal on a national level.