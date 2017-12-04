Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy Announces Retirement

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Pat McElroy turns 65 on March 17, which happens to be St. Patrick’s Day. It also happens to be the last day McElroy, a firefighter for 40 years, will wear his uniform. If all goes according to plan, McElroy will wear his Banta Barbara togs at New York City’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade, accompanied by one of his two sons, also a firefighter, who just passed his probationary period with the San Diego Fire Department. Early this week, McElroy announced he was retiring — effective March 15 — after serving four years as chief and 36 years with the department. “I’ve had some deaths of people who are close to me. Your time is not unlimited,” McElroy said. “We’ve got people here who can do the things that need to be done better than I can. Also, I’m running out of patience for certain things. The routine isn’t working for me anymore. I’m ready to do new things, other things.”

Courtesy Photo

McElroy, long recognized as one of the most politically astute players within City Hall, ruled out a future run for office. “Absolutely, absolutely not,” he declared. “I’m interested in the things I’m interested in. When you’re an elected official, you don’t have that luxury.” By contrast, McElroy said, he’s affirmatively interested in a radical rewrite of how emergency services are currently delivered. He’s excited by plans — currently being incubated by a consortium of county fire chiefs — of adopting a unified dispatch service for all the different departments. Currently, each department has its own dispatch function. None, said McElroy, are aware of the array of emergency response resources marshalled nearby. Ventura County, by contrast, does.

McElroy is even more excited by an effort now quietly pushed by a group of fire chiefs to wrest primary authority of ambulance services from AMR, the private company that now holds the contract, to the fire chiefs. “Emergency medical delivery services has got to change,” he said. McElroy talks about embedding mental health and public health clinicians within the teams of first responders so they can deliver on-the-scene treatment. “Think about how much money we can save if we can figure out another way to deal with the 25 people we see who get an expensive ambulance ride to the ER eight or nine times a month,” he said. “If we can take those players out of the equation, imagine how much faster the response time will be for people having a heart attack or who just broke their arm. Think about how less congested the Emergency Rooms will be.”

To this end, McElroy helped convene a meeting with City Police Chief Lori Luhnow and Cottage Health CEO Ron Werft two months ago to discuss plans to embed Cottage clinicians with the Santa Barbara police officers assigned to the Restorative Policing beat, which focuses on the chronically homeless and others caught in the merry-go-round between the streets, jail, and the emergency room. “We all deal with the same people. But when was the last time all of us were in the same room talking about it?” McElroy asked. “Never.”

To date, noting concrete has emerged from that meeting, but McElroy is certain something will. “It’s the future,” he stated. “It’s just smart.” In this context, it’s hardly coincidental that McElroy just joined the board of Doctors Without Walls, a nonprofit group that focusses on the chronically homeless and mentally ill. It’s also no coincidence that Luhnow has too.

By Paul Wellman (file)