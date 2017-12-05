Big Saturday at Surf Happens

Racking up 18 years of teaching kids and grown-ups how to best align their beginner stoke with moving, growing, curling waves of oceanic energy, Surf Happens has found an all-new hangout at a spot it’s always called home. With offices headquartered in downtown Santa Barbara, founders Jenny and Chris Keet said they’ve long hoped to relocate their mom-and-pop surf school to one of the seaside shops along Carpinteria’s Santa Claus Lane. After all, that’s always been their home break.

“Chris and I have dreamed of opening a little headquarters and surf shop for years,” Jenny said. “We’ve been looking for something in Carpinteria since we bought a house there two years ago, and finally something opened up that we could afford, and it happened to be on Santa Claus Lane, where we’ve operated our camps for 18 summers. It’s a dream being five minutes from home and our kids’ school.”

This weekend marks the shop’s grand opening, with the Keets hosting live music by O.n.E. of Soul Majestic, face painting, chalk drawing, balance boarding, and other fun kid stuff, plus snacks, raffles, frosty beverages from Rincon Brewery, and free goodie bags for early shoppers.

“We are looking to create a different kind of surf shop,” Chris said. “[One that offers] artisanal surf goods and eco-minded products that promote a healthy and positive lifestyle. Now we have a place to invite the community and share the products we believe in.”

4·1·1

The Surf Happens Surf Shop grand opening runs 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, at 3825 Santa Claus Lane, Carpinteria. For more information, check out surfhappens.com or call 966-3613.