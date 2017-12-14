Firefighter Killed Battling the Thomas Fire

A Cal Fire engineer from the state department’s San Diego unit was killed Thursday morning while fighting the Thomas Fire. Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott reported the death at noon in an internal message to the department, which has not released the engineer’s name or the circumstances of the incident.

“More details will be made available as they are confirmed,” Pimlott wrote. “In the meantime, please join me in keeping our fallen firefighter and his loved ones in your prayers and all the responders on the front lines in your thoughts as they continue to work under extremely challenging conditions.”