How About a Holiday Re-Do?

I have a couple ideas to help our local economy. Have a Holiday Re-Do, February 25 as an example. This gives all the businesses, companies, nonprofits, clubs, and individuals a opportunity to RE-DO their parties and events that were canceled due to the Thomas Fire.

This will help the local economy and bring some fun to the fairly quiet winter season. By having this in February, it gives everyone time to re-plan their events, send invitations, engage venues, and caterers, etc.

Gifts can be part of the fun, even to donate to charity.

One more idea is for landlords of commercial space to forgive a month of rent for local businesses affected by loss of business due to the fire. If they can’t afford a full month of rent, how about a partial reduction?

Spread the word.