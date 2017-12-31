Paul Wellman
GREEN MACHINE: The author, sippin' on prescribed fasting goo, reports that his cleanse went cleanly.
Year in Review: Keith Hamm’s Favorite Stories of 2017
News Reporter Keith Hamm Picks a Few of His Favorite Articles from the Past Year
Sunday, December 31, 2017
As part of our year in review, we’ve asked a few of our writers and editors to suggest a few of the stories they were particularly proud of this year. Here’s what News Reporter Keith Hamm told us.
By Paul Wellman
A seafaring supporter took part in the Friendship Paddle for Genny Maxwell.
When I think back on standout 2017 stories, the first piece that comes to mind is Ethan Stewart’s first-person reflection on how The Friendship Paddle helped him move through the darkness of his cancer. I had just started editing the Living section, and I’m still grateful Ethan accepted that assignment and delivered some bare-bones perspective.
By Courtesy Photo
Molly-Ann Leikin
A month later, another very personal piece arrived unsolicited in my inbox. Author Molly-Ann Leikin (rhymes with “bacon,” as she likes to say) describes her painful fall from normalcy, going broke paying for treatment, and being saved by a grant from a Santa Barbara nonprofit. And she went through all that without losing her sense of humor.
By Paul Wellman
An Open Alternative School (OAS) founding educator, Gloria Liggett embraces a fellow supporter after the Board of Education voted unanimously to close the 42-year-old institute of alternative education.
On the news side, I regularly attend Santa Barbara Unified school board meetings, which typically drag slowly into the night lightly sprinkled with semi-interesting tidbits. Every so often, however, a school board meeting can be a historic and poignant affair, such as when board members voted unanimously to heed the superintendent’s recommendation to close Open Alternative School. Frankly, I was a bit stunned and disappointed that none of the board voted in favor of keeping the school’s doors open.
Making the game safer has become a priority for football officials. Helmet-to-helmet contact is dangerous and against the rules. The Oxnard player who lowered his head against Santa Barbara High’s Christopher Jellison in 2014 cost his team a 15-yard penalty.