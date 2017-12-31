Year in Review: Keith Hamm’s Favorite Stories of 2017

Like most writers, I don’t love writing — I love having written. This year, however, there was one story that actually had me enjoying the process of putting one word after another as I sat on my ass in front of a computer. That had everything to do with Ben Andrews and his family and friends putting up with all my questions as I attempted to tell the story about how he won a big-wave contest for catching a 53-footer at a deadly spot called Maverick’s.