County Restarts Monthly Chumash Meetings

In front of an oddly quiet hearing room, the county supervisors decided to restart public monthly meetings with the Chumash tribe. In addition to the televised meetings, the supervisors voted to allow county staff to meet privately with the tribe. Supporters of the tribe say the public process was restrictive by design, but others stressed it was necessary for transparency. Tuesday’s decision can be seen in part as a concession by the county. It came two weeks after the Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the tribe’s 1,400-acre Camp 4 application, which the county has already appealed. County supervisors Das Williams and Joan Hartmann will participate in the talks, which previously were testy and accomplished little.