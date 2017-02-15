RV Parking in Buellton

The City of Buellton has an elected mayor to represent the city, an elected City Council to decide the city’s direction, and a city manager who carries out directives of the council and the policies and ordinances of the city. It is concerning to me that our mayor and two of our councilmembers have chosen to pass a feckless ordinance.

I was fortunate to be at the Buellton City Council meeting on February 9, 2017. I was greatly dismayed by what took place. The dispute was over an RV that one family purchased and that a neighbor did not like. The City Council showed favoritism by allowing the desires of a single, officious city employee to prevail over the needs of the many who own boats, trailers, and RVs in our wonderful community. The new city councilmember who lives across the street from the RV purchaser backed the ordinance. In my opinion, the problem (or lack of) should have been handled by the homeowners association of the parties involved.

This new ordinance will go into effect within six months. Many citizens in Buellton will be getting letters that will cause great adversity and extra cost as they are forced to either make space or to rent storage space for personal property that has not been considered a problem up until now. I checked — we have no storage close to Buellton. Is it wise or fair for our City Council to inflict a penalty or sanction on all its citizens because of one person in these obstreperous times?

Suppose I were to complain about the farmer across the road. Every morning at 6 a.m. his roosters crow and wake me up. Would it be prudent to pass an ordinance mandating that all pets capable of making noise be kept in boarding facilities outside of our neighborhoods where they won’t bother me?

This dispute between a handful of people could and should have been handled without restricting the whole city. Feel free to call the City of Buellton to see if you fit into their newfound control of your private property: (805) 686-0137.