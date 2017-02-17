Early Pilot Training for Young People

Aviation Club meetings for people ages 8-18 begin at Santa Ynez Valley Airport on February 18. Three monthly meetings will introduce youngsters to aviation and aeronautics, with a chance to fly with area pilots in March as part of the “Young Eagles” program. Interested kids should arrive at Hangar J-6 by 10 a.m. for the first, free, two-hour meeting, hosted by Valley Sport Aviators and the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The program culminates in Santa Ynez’s Airport Day on May 20, a display of aircraft that has raised flight scholarships for students over the past three years. The scholarship, for both glider and powered aircraft, is open to all Aviation Club participants. For more information, contact Allen Maris (allenmaris@gmail.com) or see eaa.org/youngeagles.