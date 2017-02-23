Memorial for Floyd the Chihuahua

Last June, Michele Morrow met a sensitive chihuahua named Floyd at the animal shelter. Tragically, one month later, Floyd was adopted, tortured, and killed by the person who was supposed to be his salvation in what became a massive news story. Not wanting his death to be in vain, Morrow decided to create a memorial for Floyd at Elings Park in order to raise awareness about animal abuse.



The memorial’s ribbon cutting, fundraiser, and “day of action” is at the park on Friday, March 3, 4-6 p.m. The memorial, which is planned for above the soccer fields, features a garden and a statue of Floyd created by sculptor Bud Bottoms. There will also be a tri-level drinking fountain that serves adults, kids, and dogs. “The idea for the fountain was that, when you get a drink, you see the words about being kind to animals and the paw-print tiles on the wall behind the fountain,” said Morrow, who believes that experience will spread compassion.

Lastly, artist Sheryl Wheeler is constructing a ceramic wall of tiles molded with paw prints that will surround the words “creating community compassion for animals.” Dog owners may purchase tiles on the day of the event or afterward.

“A long-term goal of this area is to increase our community’s support for animal protection and rights,” said Morrow. “My personal goal is to effect social change, particularly with children that may need a public message that bullying is not acceptable.” She hopes the area will become a healing place for the entire community.

For more info, call (805) 569-5611 or see elingspark.org.