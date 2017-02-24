City to Discuss De la Vina Bridge Replacement

The De la Vina Street bridge over Mission Creek near Alamar is the latest to get the talking treatment from the City of Santa Barbara. Staff and engineeers will be on hand at Peabody Charter School (3018 Calle Noguera) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to hear from residents about the anticipated changes.

With the road somewhat misaligned from the bridge – or “structurally obsolete,” as project manager James Colton described it – the project will realign a new bridge, which will solve cracked concrete and scoured footing issues. Part of the discussion could include bike lanes and sidewalks widths, which are “open for discussion,” Colton said.

Project construction might begin as early as spring 2020 after further workshops, review boards, and commission weigh in. Funding comes from a Federal Highway Administration grant.