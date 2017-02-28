Great Excitement at MOXI’s Pre-Opening Party

Much excitement was in the air on February 22 when MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, held a Pre-Opening Party for Capital Campaign donors, boardmembers, project advisors, architects, exhibit designers and fabricators, and dignitaries. After 25 years of planning and a capital campaign that met its $25 million goal, it was time to celebrate. MOXI’s mission is to ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. The mission is based on the premise that education comes through engagement and enjoyment.

On hand to greet guests were Board President Jill Levinson, Capital Campaign Co-Chairs Alixe Mattingly and Nancy Sheldon, and CEO Steve Hinkley. Guests were free to roam the 17,000 square feet of exhibition space, which is spread among three levels, including the rooftop Sky Garden.

The stunning structure was designed by the late Barry Berkus and completed by AB Design Studio. With its whitewash walls, wavy lines, and red-tiled Towbes Family Lookout Tower, the building is both striking in its attractiveness and harmonious with the city’s Spanish architecture. The name honors the largest benefactors, Dick and Noelle Wolf.

Many guests indulged in the fascinating interactive exhibits, many of which are designed for children and adults alike. Especially popular was the Build It, Test It, Race It exhibit that allows guests to build race cars, race them, analyze data from sensors in the track, and alter the design for the next race. Foley Studios will also be a big hit. These professional-quality sound studios allow guests to create sound effects for popular film clips.

The more than 70 hands-on and interactive exhibits and experiences, designed by award-winning Gyroscope, Inc., are grouped into seven topic areas: Sound, Fantastic Forces, Tech, Speed, Light, Interactive Media, and Sky Garden. The exhibits and experiences will be periodically changed to create a new experience for returning guests, though most guests would require a few visits just to enjoy the initial collection.

In the plans are after-school classes, summer camps, and mobile outreach for area children. For adults, there will be quarterly after hours, themed events. The museum, locate at 125 State Street, has 40 employees and nearly 100 volunteers. It opened to the public on February 25. For more information, go to moxi.org.

By Gail Arnold