Great Again
Thursday, January 5, 2017
By Don Thorn, Carpinteria
Happy new year, America. The year 2017 will be a challenging, dangerous, and hopeful one. Optimistically, President Trump will finally confront radical Islam, our economy will come roaring back, and America will regain its place on the world stage.
God bless America.
Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.