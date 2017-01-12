More Rain Means Less Water Stored for Santa Barbara

For City of Santa Barbara water czar Joshua Haggmark, cruel ironies are piling up fast and furious. The good news, of course, is that it’s raining — so hard and sustained, in fact, that for the first time in many moons, there’s water running down the Santa Ynez River and into Lake Cachuma. The bad news, less obviously, is that the rain is falling most plentifully on the wrong side of the mountains, away from the three reservoirs upon which South Coast water agencies rely.

This week’s wet optics provided a particularly inauspicious backdrop for Haggmark to drop his latest bombshell on city councilmembers over the escalating price tag for rebuilding the city’s long-mothballed desalination plant. The desal plant, he revealed, will cost $15 million more to build than the $55 million initially projected and nearly $10 million more than the last time he reported $6 million in cost overruns.

The start-up date for plant production has been pushed back yet again, this time to somewhere between mid-February to mid-March. Initially, the plant was slated to become operational October 4. For some councilmembers, sticker shock quickly became shell shock. “This is a $15 million oops we’ve got here,” thundered Councilmember Frank Hotchkiss. “That’s a lot of money.”

Haggmark explained that drawings of the plant provided by Ionics, the company that built the original facility back in 1992, bore little relationship to what construction crews were encountering now. Hotchkiss charged “fraud” and wanted to know if the city could sue. He was informed that Ionics has long been out of business and that fraud would be exceptionally hard to prove.

After asking a series of pointed questions, Councilmember Jason Dominguez argued that neither the current contractor nor the company City Hall hired to manage the construction project had any incentive to control costs or finish the work in a timely manner. Both Dominguez and Hotchkiss questioned whether money could be saved by farming out some of the work via competitive bids. To open any portion of the project to bids, Haggmark replied, would delay start-up by at least three more months.

By Paul Wellman