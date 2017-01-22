Gripe or Challenge?

The current issue reflects all the gripes against Trump of Independent staff and reflects liberal and progressive arrogance, attitudes of a geographic center of the Left Coast, the history of support for local professional politicians and activists, and “boutique” causes. Isn’t it strange that because of this bias we will now have a throwback government of older white businessmen?

What The Independent should do instead is challenge Trump supporters with the issues, albeit complex and subtle, that challenge America, such as the information age leaving the poor and middle class behind, changing demographics of society in age and wealth, the phony/artificial economy of inordinate debt and “helicopter money,” shifting geopolitics such as the consolidation of Eurasia in the “New Silk Road” initiative, etc.