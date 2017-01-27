Wildling Museum Photo Competition

“I stood still and was a tree amid the wood,” poet Ezra Pound wrote in “The Tree.” Santa Barbara photographers may want to do some standing of their own among our area saplings to find inspiration for the Wildling Museum’s annual nature photography competition, as this year’s theme is “Trees.” Images can range from close-ups of bark to birds nesting in branches to the form and shape of said tree. There are two contest categories: adult and junior. First, second, and third prizes will be awarded in both. The event is open to anyone living in the tri counties submissions are due by Monday, May 1. See wildlingmuseum.org.