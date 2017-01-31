Debt Destruction

Our national debt is our number one issue. It was $10.627 trillion when President Obama took office and $19.962 trillion when he left, an 88% increase. George W. Bush had an increase of $4.9 trillion. William J. Clinton had an increase of $1.54 trillion. George H. W. Bush had an increase of $1.49 trillion. Ronald Reagan had an increase of $2.304 trillion.

The growing national debt is imposed upon us, our children, grandchildren, and future generations. The increases would not have been possible without the consent and approval of both Republican and Democratic members of Congress, who hold the purse strings, the power to control spending and to decease or increase the national debt.

Unless President Trump and the new Congress recognize their responsibilities to our people and nation to end deficit spending and to unmake America as the greatest debtor nation in history, the growing debt is projected to increase with disastrous consequences to our survival as a people. We will be a nation destroyed by massive debt, unable to finance its responsibilities, programs, and benefits. Tell President Donald Trump, Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and Representative Salud Carbajal that you want real solutions, as to our debt problem.