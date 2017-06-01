Hearing Slated for County Vacation Rentals

Not since December have Santa Barbara County Supervisors weighed in on the multimillion-dollar and always-contentious issue of short-term vacation rentals, a burgeoning cottage industry in which homeowners rent rooms or entire properties on a daily or weekly basis. In December the board was leaning to ban short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and regulating them on properties zoned for agriculture, but they punted the decisive vote to the incoming board, with Joan Hartmann and Das Williams replacing their liberal counterparts Doreen Farr and Salud Carbajal, respectively, in January.

A public meeting on the issue starts at 9 a.m. on 6/6 at 105 East Anacapa.