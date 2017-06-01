Monkey See

Much like Pokémon Go and the selfie stick, photobombing is a fad that has come and gone, except among the monkeys who live atop Mount Batur. Indy advertising production lead Marianne Kuga climbed the famed Balinese volcano in the early-morning darkness — “The trail went straight up; there were no switchbacks. You could see a line of flashlights in the pitch dark.” — and met up with the famous macaques, aggressively curious about anything in a visitor’s hands, including an issue of The Santa Barbara Independent. “It was a really hard climb, but the payoff was an absolutely beautiful sunrise over a volcanic lake,” Kuga remembered happily. “The monkeys, though, were evil.”