Feeding the Artist Drive

Our Indy intern Chloe Shanfeld has helped us explore the art and culture world of Santa Barbara, diving into local entertainment. Not only does Shanfeld cover the arts, but she also enjoys making art herself.

When did you start your internship at the Independent? What has been your favorite story to work on so far?

I started working for the Indy in the fall of 2023 in the Arts and Entertainment section. My favorite story to work on so far has been my feature on the band Poolside. They are one of my favorite bands, and I had a lot of fun interviewing the front man, Jeffrey Paradise, and getting to see their show at SOhO.

What got you started in journalism? Are you hoping to make this your future career?

I initially became interested in journalism during my sophomore year at UCSB when I took creative nonfiction writing and magazine writing classes, both with Professor Ellen Whittet, who encouraged me to pursue a professional writing minor. My brother is also a professional entertainment journalist and a huge inspiration for my interest in pursuing a career in either entertainment and/or journalism.

What do you like to do for fun/for relaxation? If you could choose to do anything for a day, what would it be?

I’m an avid crocheter and love to wear my own creations. I spend a lot of my free time reading, discovering new music, and listening to true crime podcasts. I like to start my mornings with yoga or with a run and have even run two half-marathons. I have a big group of girl friends who all love to go to concerts and music festivals, try new restaurants, or have a game night in. My perfect day would definitely include a hike, enjoying good food, and playing games with my family and friends.