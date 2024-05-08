Feeding the Artist Drive

Santa Barbara is a ripe area for writers, and our Indy intern Kira Logan has been writing up stories from the world of arts and culture. Logan, who also writes for UC Santa Barbara’s Daily Nexus, has been a journalist at heart since she was little.

When did you start at the Independent? What originally sparked your interest in writing here?

I began my internship in September! I’ve had the pleasure of writing for the Independent all three quarters of my second year at UCSB. I had always admired the Independent my first year at college, and would always pick up a copy when I stumbled across it. The vibe and writing style felt so Santa Barbara to me, so intriguing and interesting to read. I always thought interning would be a dream, and I was right!

What got you started in journalism? Has this always been a career path you’ve wanted to pursue?

When I was 8 years old, I would write up news reports and paste them all over my house for my family to read — so, needless to say, I’ve always wanted to be a writer. In 6th grade while watching Gilmore Girls, Rory Gilmore taught me that journalism was a career, and since then, I’ve known what I’ve wanted to do. I’m so lucky to have found my passion so early on, and with each new article I write, I’m only more sure of my decision.

What are your plans for after you graduate from UCSB? Any idea of where you’ll be off to, or do you plan to stay here?

Contradicting my last statement about loving the beach, I actually hope to move to New York post-grad! My best friends and I all love it there, and we hope to all move in together. Ideally, I’d love to work for a big newspaper like the New York Times or The New Yorker, but we’ll see where the wind takes me. As long as I keep writing, I have a feeling I’ll be content!