City Fire is testing a 'Pump-Pod' that allows crews to train on engine pump operation and recycle the water used.

City of Santa Barbara Fire Department

Fire Department Trains During Drought Using ‘Pump-Pod’

By

Recycling water has even become a priority during the drought for fire departments as they train their crews on using the complicated pump that sends water from fire engines through hose lines for crews battling structure, vehicle, and wild-land fires. City of Santa Barbara fire crews tested a “Pump-Pod” on Friday that can capture thousands of gallons of water as crews train. The high-volume flow is then recycled and re-used during further sessions.



