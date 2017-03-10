Paul Wellman Rocks are being added to the shoreline in an effort to stop the erosion of Goleta Beach from winter storms Goleta Beach vs. Winter Swells Boulders Protect Picnic Grounds, but What About the Beach? Friday, March 10, 2017

Goleta Beach County Park is still a muddy mess, three weeks after heavy surf clawed out a big chunk of parkland, displaced benches and barbecue grills, undermined the pier, and, for good measure, ripped out a $350,000 barrier of plastic mesh that had been stacked against the bluffs last spring. Piles of kelp, logs, and mangled plastic have been hauled away, and work crews are shoring up the Goleta Pier landing. The excavators have finished dropping boulders along 950 feet of beach, filling in the gaps between older rock barricades, and lengthening the whole structure by a third. The $275,000 project was the best way to protect the beloved picnic tables and 600 free parking spaces of the county’s most heavily used park, officials said. “The county has exhausted a lot of emergency options, and that’s where we’ve ended up,” said Brian Yanez, who took over as deputy parks director last fall. “We are definitely trying to protect our assets. Is rock the right answer? It’s definitely doing its job as we speak.” By Paul Wellman But environmentalists say the new boulders have obliterated the last bit of Goleta Beach that was available for public use, except at very low tide. For about the 20th time in as many years, the county is transporting more sand to the beach this week ​— ​about 300 truckloads from creek catch basins. If past experience is any guide, it won’t last long. “We’ve tried rock revetment, and it destroys the beach,” said Everett Lipman, a UCSB physics professor who is vice chair of the local Surfrider Foundation chapter. “We’ve got no beach because it’s all underwater. We’ve got no park because it’s all mud now. I think we have to try other things than hard structures.” As the climate warms, extended droughts and extreme surf may increasingly threaten the California coast, scientists say. This is the third winter in four years that Goleta Beach Park has taken a beating in the winter swells. Even behind the boulders, the park bluff is retreating. In March 2014, big rollers smashed the windows at the Beachside Bar Café, swamped the carpets, and briefly carried off the manager, who was out on the pier. In the winter of 2015-2016, during one of the most powerful El Niño events in recorded history, record-high swells carved out huge crevasses and blowholes in the bluffs. California coastal policy generally frowns on new seawalls and rock barricades because they spoil the view, are hard to climb over, and reduce public beach space. They can accelerate beach “scouring” because there is less beach to dissipate the waves. But during last month’s storms, citing an “unexpected occurrence in the form of erosion” that was threatening park structures, the state Coastal Commission granted emergency permits for more boulders on Goleta Beach. The project connects two previous barricades, about 1,800 feet long overall, that were installed more than a decade ago at the east end in front of the café and at the west end near the UCSB campus. The county has until mid-May to apply for a long-term permit for the latest section, which is underlain with plastic mesh. By Paul Wellman

Ed de la Torre, a spokesperson for Friends of Goleta Beach Park, said the additional boulders were long overdue. Visitors often drive to the park in bad weather just to sit in their cars and watch the pounding surf. “You can’t take this park away from the people who are using it,” he said. “The county put those rocks in just in time. They were really serious about it, finally, and they did a bang-up job.”

Lipman said he photographs the beach weekly, documenting its disappearance in front of the rock barricades. He opposed the emergency permits, telling the commission that the county “failed to identify any structures of significant value that are in imminent danger.” Moreover, Lipman stated, “Typical winter conditions cannot, by any reasonable standard, be considered an emergency.”

Lipman contends that the county should have tried stacking layers of smaller rocks, or cobble, against the park bluffs. “We’re not extremists: We recognize that there are competing interests here,” he said in an interview. “But all they want is to armor the park. They don’t consider that the beach will get destroyed.”

Several years ago, Surfrider proposed a plan for “managed retreat” at Goleta Beach Park ​— ​specifically, the removal of the 1,200-foot-long rock barricade that was built at the west end in the early 2000s, and two parking lots there. (As of Wednesday, those parking lots were still closed.)

But the county rejected Surfrider’s proposal, and, in late 2015, the Coastal Commission issued an after-the-fact permit for the west-end barricade. Within months, amid reports of more damage from heavy surf, the commission approved the construction of a $350,000 emergency barrier of “geotextile” mesh ​— ​layers of plastic fabric filled with compacted dirt and stones ​— ​for unprotected portions of the park bluff. (Surfrider did not favor the plan.)

The geotextile barrier was finished in April 2016. It was heralded as a “softer” approach to coastal protection ​— ​until the waves tore it up a few weeks ago. In the aftermath of February’s storms, tangles of plastic lay strewn about the beach, and yards of soggy black mesh drooped from the bluffs. Large pieces of plastic soon made their way past the mouth of Goleta Slough.

