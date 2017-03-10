Hypocrite Trump

Donald Trump’s recent speech was seemingly presidential. His tribute to fallen Navy SEAL Williams “Ryan” Owens was emotional and got the response his speechwriters wanted. Context! During the campaign, Trump tarnished John McCain’s Vietnam war record by declaring he (Trump) preferred warriors who didn’t get shot down, captured, or wounded. By inference, he only looked favorably on those who completed their missions unharmed. I heard it.

During the campaign, Trump besmirched the actions of a Muslim-American soldier killed in Iraq and went on to insult his family; it didn’t matter that the soldier had given his life for America, his (and Trump’s country). I heard it.

Now, as president, he had sought to ban the entry into this country of Iraqis, military and civilian, who had served beside Americans, some of whom saved American lives.

Is there a strong steak of hypocrisy in Trump’s remarks to Congress? How does Trump reconcile his already stated views on heroism with his sudden recognition of William Owens, also a real hero, who died for his country? If anyone can explain the serious discrepancies to me, I would be most grateful.