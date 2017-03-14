Ides of Trump Scribblers Hard at Work

The plan is to inundate the current occupant of the White House “(for now)” with a mailing on March 15 of postcards — which don’t go through the contents inspections that letters do — from “every protester from every march, each Congress-calling citizen, volunteer, donor, and petition signer” as TheIdesOfTrump.com announced recently.

Indivisible Carpinteria has been encouraging its members to send out cards, organizer Leslie Westbrook said. She’s planning to tell Trump, “You’re fired!” and that “I can afford my health insurance for the first time in over 40 years as self employed person — and it will cost a third of my earnings with Trump care!”

More examples are at the Ides of Trump Facebook page, Instagram account (@theidesoftrump.official), and Twitter feed (@TheIdesofTrump). Here’s what organizers posted: