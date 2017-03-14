Ides of Trump Scribblers Hard at Work

The plan is to inundate the current occupant of the White House “(for now)” with a mailing on March 15 of postcards — which don’t go through the contents inspections that letters do — from “every protester from every march, each Congress-calling citizen, volunteer, donor, and petition signer” as TheIdesOfTrump.com announced recently.
Indivisible Carpinteria has been encouraging its members to send out cards, organizer Leslie Westbrook said. She’s planning to tell Trump, “You’re fired!” and that “I can afford my health insurance for the first time in over 40 years as self employed person — and it will cost a third of my earnings with Trump care!”
More examples are at the Ides of Trump Facebook page, Instagram account (@theidesoftrump.official), and Twitter feed (@TheIdesofTrump). Here’s what organizers posted:
“THE IDES OF TRUMP: On March 15th, each of us will mail Donald Trump a postcard that publicly expresses our opposition to him. And we, in vast numbers, from all corners of the world, will overwhelm the man with his unpopularity and failure. We will show the media and the politicians what standing with him — and against us — means. And most importantly, we will bury the White House post office in pink slips, all informing Donnie that he’s fired.
“Each of us — every protester from every march, each congress calling citizen, volunteer, donor, and petition signer — if each of us writes even a single postcard and we put them all in the mail on the same day, March 15th, well: you do the math.
“No alternative fact or Russian translation will explain away our record-breaking, officially-verifiable, warehouse-filling flood of fury. Hank Aaron currently holds the record for fan mail, having received 900,000 pieces in a year. We’re setting a new record: over a million pieces in a day, with not a single nice thing to say.
“So sharpen your wit, unsheathe your writing implements, and see if your sincerest ill-wishes can pierce Donald’s famously thin skin.
“Prepare for March 15th, 2017, a day hereafter to be known as #TheIdesOfTrump Postcards are important here! Regular mail must go through content inspections that slow them down, whereas postcards don’t have such postal obstacles.
“Write one postcard. Write a dozen! Take a picture and post it on social media tagged with #TheIdesOfTrump ! Spread the word! Everyone on Earth should let Donnie know how he’s doing. They can’t build a wall high enough to stop the mail.
“Then, on March 15th, mail your messages to:
“President (for now) Donald J. Trump
“The White House
“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
“Washington, DC 20500
“It might just be enough to make him crack.
“If you are out of the country, it will take longer to arrive. Figure out the timing so it arrives around March 17th!”