Museum of Contemporary Art Moving to Funk Zone

The Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara is moving to the Funk Zone ​— ​eventually. The nonprofit recently purchased an empty lot located at 35 Anacapa Street for $3.5 million. Executive Director Miki Garcia explained the museum has outgrown its current upstairs location at Paseo Nuevo; it also has space inside Hotel Indigo. The museum is just beginning the long process of planning and designing the new building, which will be a “cultural anchor” with educational programs and free art, said Garcia.