Game of the Week: March 25th

Against the backdrop of Leadbetter Beach and the Pacific Ocean, prep athletes will make their marks Saturday in this historic event. There will be six relay races ranging from once around the track (4x100 meters) to 10 times (distance medley). Featured varsity individual races between 2:30-3:45 p.m. are the mile, hurdles, and 100-meter dash. Field events are the high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, and discus throw. 9am-5pm. Nick Carter Track, La Playa Stadium, SBCC, 721 Cliff Drive. $3-$7. Visit easterrelays.com.