Camille Umoff Wins Acting Scholarship

For nearly 30 years, the L.A. Music Center’s Spotlight Program has awarded talented Southern California teens scholarship money to help advance their artistic schooling. This year, 14 individuals were named Grand Prize Finalists: two winners in each of seven categories that include variations of dance, voice, instrumental, and acting. Representing Santa Barbara is 16-year-old Camille Umoff, who was selected for her theatrical skills. Umoff will receive $5,000 toward furthering her education and will appear with the other winners in the Grand Finale performance Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m., at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. For tickets, call (213) 972-0711 or see musiccenter.org/spotlightfinale.