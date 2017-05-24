Bomb Scare at UCSB

On Tuesday, the three-year anniversary of the Isla Vista killings, UCSB suffered a bomb scare. Campbell Hall was evacuated after a student reportedly confronted a lecturing professor in an aggressive manner and then stormed out of the auditorium. Students noted he’d left his large, black backpack behind, which prompted them to evacuate. The incident was reported by The Tab, an online news source, which stated that before the student left, he shouted to the professor, “Remember when you called me a socialist?” UCSB officials continue to investigate.