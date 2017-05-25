VitaJuwel Vino Vial’s Surprising Effects

Though more amusing than the usual wine-accessory pitches I get regularly — stain remover! plastic beach glasses! the next game-changing app! — I simply ignored the first couple of emails from a publicist advertising a vial full of crystals that was supposed to make your wine smoother. The Vino Vial was the latest product from a German company called VitaJuwel, whose founder, Ewald Eisen, believes that certain crystals can make water healthier.
But persistence pays off, so a few weeks ago, I was in our conference room, sipping on a glass of Dunn Vineyards Howell Mountain 2012 cabernet from Napa — $150 a bottle and, yeah, damn good — while waiting about seven minutes for the magic gems to do their stuff on the second glass of cab. I was trying to come up with a way to politely but firmly tell the Vino Vial’s American distributor, the very nice and professional longtime luxury jewelry dealer Anjanette Sinesio, that the whole thing was wacko. And then, when the time was right, I sipped the crystal-enhanced Dunn.
“Huh!” I immediately uttered in that universal “wow” tone.
“I know!” replied Sinesio.
“It’s pretty obvious,” I admitted sheepishly. As you’d expect from a young Napa, the original wine was firmly structured with chalky tannins, a bit too tight for pure enjoyment right now but sure to be excellent for decades to come. The crystal-treated one, though, was remarkably smoother, allowing the fruit and spice flavors to take center stage with a bit more ease. I was shocked.
