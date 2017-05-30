Edison Offers $450 Rebate for Electric Cars

A rebate of $450 or more can be claimed by electric vehicle owners — whether new, used, or leased — and of any number per household. Current Southern California Edison customers whose vehicle registration address matches their Edison bill’s are eligible. Any all-electric car or plug-in hydrid is accepted, and used vehicles can be claimed up to three times by successive owners. To apply, go to the Clean Fuel Rewards Program website. The rebate helps combat climate change through the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program, which estimates an electric car costs are half that of gasoline automobiles.