Temples Releases New Record

Psych-rockers Temples’ sophomore album is simply gorgeous! Surprisingly, it takes a more exploratory direction than debut disc Sun Structures, which, while catchy and tuneful, seemed derivative of a lot of ’60s and early ’70s classic British guitar rock. Although some influences still percolate through (“Roman God-Like Man” cribs the riffs and tempo from The Kinks’ “David Watts,” and a general Yes crossbred with Tame Impala ambiance prevails throughout the record), Volcano erupts with lushly lysergic synth washes, beautiful melodies, and motorik drumming. Stand-out tracks include “Certainty,” “I Wanna Be Your Mirror,” “Oh! The Saviour,” and “Strange or Be Forgotten.” Without a doubt, James Bagshaw and the boys in Temples have mastered their craft.