The Gift of Giving

It’s been a journey three years in the making for the Indy‘s Brandi Rivera (center) and Gary Clark (top left) of The Fund for Santa Barbara, who first dreamed up the idea of a Give Guide with the support of Fund Director Marcos Vargas (left). Along with the Indy’s Marianne Kuga (right) and Emily Cosentino (top right) and The Fund’s Grant-Making Committee, they bring a bounty of nonprofits in the inaugural Santa Barbara Gives! It’s what keeps all the cogs of our town spinning, so however big, however small, please, feel free to give!
