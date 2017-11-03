Trial Date Set in Refugio Oil Spill Criminal Case

A trial date of January 22, 2018, has been set in the criminal case against Plains All-American Pipeline for its role in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill. The Texas-based pipeline company ― one of the largest operators in the country ― faces four felony and 42 misdemeanor charges, including causing an oil spill, violating the Clean Water Act, dumping a hazardous substance into water, and making a false or misleading oil spill report.

Plains submitted an application to Santa Barbara County’s Energy Division in August to replace Line 901, the corroded pipeline that ruptured and released 142,000 gallons of crude oil onto Refugio State Beach and into the Pacific Ocean.

By Paul Wellman (file)