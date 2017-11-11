I subscribe 100 percent with Brian Rosen’s point of view on the humane treatment of animals. I am a vegetarian and have been for seven years. Before that I ate cooked animal flesh for 47 years, so I believe anyone can grow up to this fair behavior among living things.

The motto I adopted from a very reputable humane source is: “If it has a nervous system, don’t eat it; it suffers when it is sacrificed.”

Whether it be a rancher, a butcher, a hunter, or a fisherman, I believe that the suffering created by raising and consuming is on the producers and the consumers alike. For as long as the slaughter has to continue, at a minimum, one would hope we’d kill them as painlessly as possible.

I long for the day politicians become sensitive to this issue.