Thefts of Opportunity Alleged

The woman pictured was caught on video apparently helping herself to other people’s belongings at Santa Barbara Dance Arts on October 5. The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, who had entered the business and waited until students’ bags were unattended, then picked some up and left the building on East Cota Street, the video apparently shows. Witnesses are asked to call Detective April DeBlauw at (805) 897-2327 or email adeblauw@sbpd.com; anonymous calls can be made to (805) 897-2386.

Santa Barbara Police Department