Body of Missing Santa Barbara Teen Found in Yosemite

Yosemite National Park Rangers on Wednesday identified the remains of Santa Barbara teen Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, who was reported missing last week.

Hernandez, 18, was last seen on November 22 and his car was discovered that night 400 miles away in Yosemite at Glacier Point, a popular overlook with views of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. It is believed he traveled alone.

Courtesy Photo

An extensive search of the Glacier Point area had been ongoing and involved a volunteer search dog team, National Park Service Special Agents, and members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. The circumstances of Hernandez’s death are believed to be accidental, park officials said, but the official cause remains under investigation.

Hernandez’s family has been notified and supporters created a GoFundMe account to help with memorial costs. “The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and donations that have been made,” posted a friend named Laura. “At this point, we don’t know what the family’s next step is but we would like to thank you for your continuous support and we will continue to keep everyone informed.”