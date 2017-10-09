Vote Sneddon

It’s 2017, and I find myself wanting to prove to my daughters that our voices do matter in a democracy. This November, we have a real opportunity to shape the Santa Barbara City Council and the vision for our city.

Voters in the neighborhoods of upper State, San Roque, Eucalyptus Hill, and the Riviera will decide who fills the District 4 spot. Our community needs Kristen Sneddon to fill that seat. We need her experience as an educator, environmental scientist, and community advocate.

As an environmental geologist, Kristen is uniquely qualified to address challenges including drought, fire, and flooding. We need Kristen to guide a sustainable course for our city based on science and to help prepare our Climate Action Plan.

Kristen is the only District 4 candidate with leadership in education. She will work to create closer ties between the city and School District and will advocate for youth programs and support our students.

Kristen values equity and speaks up for underrepresented communities. As a mother, and as the only woman running for City Council, Kristen will bring a valuable perspective to the table.

At a time when national politics can feel beyond our control, it is even more important to elect a local leader like Kristen Sneddon, who will listen and respond to the needs of our community. Mail in your ballot by November 7. This decision could come down to less than 100 votes, so your vote will count. Your voice matters.