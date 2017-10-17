Mayoral Candidates Debate Tuesday Evening

The full weight of a crowded mayoral race takes the stage at the Garvin Theatre Tuesday evening. Join in online or in person as moderators Nick Welsh of The Santa Barbara Independent and Jonathan Bastian of KCRW quiz candidates Angel Martinez, Bendy White, Cathy Murillo, Frank Hotchkiss, and Hal Conklin on the issues affecting all of Santa Barbara.

The 7 p.m. debate on Tuesday, October 17, starts with a 5:30 p.m. reception at the Garvin Theatre, located on the West Campus at Santa Barbara City College. The Garvin has been booked to capacity, but questions can still be lobbed at kcrw.org/debate. KCRW will be broadcasting live, and The Indy will be live streaming the event at our Facebook page.

