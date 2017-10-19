Best of Santa Barbara® 2017: Housing

Nursery La Sumida Nursery 165 S. Patterson Ave., 964-9944, lasumida.com Luscious lawns may be a thing of the past, but that doesn’t mean your landscape must suffer. Since 1958, when Harold and Ethel Sumida founded La Sumida, their nursery has offered vegetation for whatever climate Mother Nature serves up. Green thumbs can choose from drought-tolerant beauties to perfectly colored rose bushes to seasonal fruit trees to hedgerows, bulbs, palms, and ground covers — anything you need to create your dream yard, whether it be an English country garden or an irrigation-free xeriscape. There are veggies and herbs, too, for those who want to eat from their own garden. And if you are overwhelmed by the multitude of flora choices, friendly, knowledgeable staff are always available to offer advice. Finalist: Terra Sol Garden Center Home Furnishings Store Pottery Barn 110 S. Hope Ave., 687-6707, potterybarn.com Though generally associated with a style craze established in the 1990s, Pottery Barn has actually been around since 1949, when founder Paul Secon opened a warehouse in West Chelsea, Manhattan, from which he sold specialized housewares. Fast-forward 30-plus years, and Secon’s modest business had grown into a national chain, thanks to its purchase by Williams-Sonoma in 1986. Since then, Pottery Barn has reigned as the go-to store for obtaining elegant, eye-pleasing home furnishings. Its signature look ​— ​created by its own in-house design studio ​— ​has become so iconic, in fact, that “Pottery Barn” has become shorthand for describing a motif of clean lines, warm wood accents, and neutral tones. Finalist: Cost Plus World Market Real Estate Company Village Properties Realtors Multiple locations, 969-8900, villagesite.com In a city known throughout the world for its geographical and architectural beauty, it’s no wonder Santa Barbara homes are highly sought after. Whether you are looking for a vacation pad or a house in which to raise a family, Village Properties is the real estate company to turn to, according to our Best Of readers, who voted the real estate company number one again this year. After two decades of representing buyers and sellers in Santa Barbara County, Village Properties co-owners Renee Grubb and Ed Edick have clearly accomplished the core of their mission statement: to achieve lasting personal relationships with customers and keep “clients for life.” Finalist: Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Team The Zia Group 1435 Anacapa St., 456-3635, ziagroup.com When it comes to maneuvering through the morass of buying a home, nothing beats having a dedicated, knowledgeable real estate team by your side. The Zia Group agrees, and, apparently so do Independent readers, as the team has been voted number one in this year’s Best Of readers’ poll. “Client-centered” is how they approach their jobs, and it must work, as they “consistently represent more buyers in Santa Barbara than any other team,” according to their website. No doubt that success comes from, among other things, the fact that owner Daniel Zia schools all of the agents working on his team in the art of negotiation strategy and creative marketing to make sure their clients get the best bang for their bucks. Finalist: The Epstein Partners Real Estate Agent Louise McKaig 1255 Coast Village Rd., Ste. 201-C, 285-2008, louisemckaig.com “I love our community, and I am very grateful for the generations of support my family has received since my great-grandfather arrived in the early 1900s,” said Louise McKaig. Considering she has been voted best real estate agent three times now, it seems the community loves McKaig, too. Perhaps that’s because she is devoted to making sure the people she works with are happy. “The most important thing to me is ensuring that my clients receive the best service, the best marketing, [and] the best possible price, and know that they have someone that listens to them.” As for her future plans, McKaig said she sees herself staying in Santa Barbara for many years to come. “We have recently opened our new office on Coast Village Road, have added new members to my real estate team, started a bilingual service for Spanish-speakers, and have brought in some exciting new marketing services that will continue to help our clients market their properties to buyers here and around the world.”

Finalist: Kat Hitchcock Mortgage Lender On Q Financial Inc. 1332 Anacapa St., Ste. 110, 335-8200, onqfinancial.com “Being the best is not a tagline; it’s a commitment to doing the right thing, all the time, for everyone you meet,” said Austin Lampson, senior mortgage consultant at On Q Financial. They must be killing it, because Independent readers voted them number one when it comes to all things related to buying a home. Striving to continually do better, Lampson said one of her favorite things about herjob is helping “people figure out how to call our town home; how to strategize their mortgage debt for their financial plans; and how to navigate what’s become such a cumbersome process.” Not only do they take their jobs seriously, but the folks at On Q Financial appreciate the community in which they live and work, as well. “We are so humbled by your support and recognition,” said Lampson. “It is truly an honor to serve.” Finalist: Montecito Bank & Trust Moving Company Mammoth Moving & Storage 5390 Overpass Rd., Ste. E, 968-8643, mammothmoving.com Why is it that when it’s time to pack up your house and move, your friends scatter like cockroaches when the lights come on? It’s because boxing up a life and putting it into vehicles is dang hard work, which is why loads of people call in the professionals to do the heavy lifting. And in Santa Barbara, readers say Mammoth Moving is the right company for the task. According to Sean Eberz, president/operator, his favorite part of his work is “taking a job that is beyond overwhelming for our clients, walking them through the process, and lowering their stress level from 10 to 1.” As for being Indy readers’ favorite? “Our customers are amazing, and we appreciate their votes and loyalty to our local, family-owned business,” said Eberz. Finalist: Movegreen Architect Paul Wellman Jeff Shelton 119 Fig Ave., 965-8812, jeffsheltonarchitect.com Even if you don’t recognize his name, you know his buildings. Jeff Shelton has designed some of the coolest architectural eye candy in town, including El Andaluz, the Ablitt House, and the Cota Studios. Combining Santa Barbara’s unifying Spanish Colonial Revival style with Gaudi’s whimsical aesthetic, Shelton has created a delightful signature design that both blends in and stands out. When asked what being the “best” means to him, he replied with humble, cheeky humor: “The voters must have been drunk, but that’s okay. I am glad I come to mind when they are intoxicated.” As for why he loves working in S.B.? “Because all the crazy people live here who know how to build the buildings I conjure up …. I am totally grateful to be able to work with these partially deluded friends (as I am also blessed with regulated delusion), and I am honored that people notice that we are all at least trying to give something positive back to the city.”

Finalist: AB Design Studio Contractor Allen Construction Two locations, 884-8777, buildallen.com Considering one of their stated missions is “improving our planet,” it’s no wonder Allen Construction is considered the area standard for green building. Fortunately, as Karen Feeney, in charge of business development, pointed out, “Santa Barbara, as the birthplace of environmentalism, encourages and supports sustainable lifestyles, which is integral to Allen Construction’s core.” Started in 1983, the employee-owned business is also known for its high-quality craftsmanship. “Our employees love Santa Barbara and, as a result, they are passionate, integral members of the community and take great pride in the work they do,” said Feeney. As for the future, the folks at Allen Construction “hope to be doing just what we have been doing for the last 35 years ​— ​building and remodeling beautiful, sustainable homes and businesses for our clients.” Finalist: Giffin & Crane By Paul Wellman

Roofing Service

Action Roofing

534 E. Ortega St., 966-3696, aroofing.com

“The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining,” said John F. Kennedy. If that sentiment is true, then it’s (nearly) always time here in Santa Barbara. And that suits the folks at Action Roofing just fine. Founded in 1985 by Jack Martin, Action Roofing has been successfully repairing the shingle, tile, and tin toppings of heaps of houses here for more than three decades. Kitted out with a “full sheet metal fabrication shop, two full-time carpentry crews, and two mobile seamless gutter machines,” according to its website, Action has the ability to do all phases of a job, thus offering their clients one-stop shopping. Whether you need a new roof or an old one spruced up, Action has you covered.

Finalist: Avanti Roofing Inc.

Plumber

Carroll Plumbing & Maintenance

2825 De la Vina St., 687-2677, carrollplumbingsb.com

Of all the technological inventions that came about in the late 1800s, indoor plumbing is high on the list of “bests.” Today, it seems nearly impossible to function without it, which is why so many people have their plumber on speed dial. In Santa Barbara, Carroll Plumbing & Maintenance is the go-to company, according to Indy readers, when a leaky faucet needs fixing or a toilet needs snaking. In addition to repairs, the nearly 50-year-old company also provides installation for new construction and remodels. But perhaps the best thing about Carroll Plumbing is its 24-hour emergency service.

Finalist: R.J. Carroll & Sons Plumbing

Painting Contractor

Pacific Painting Co.

1211 Coast Village Rd., 565-9957, pacificpaintingco.com

Pacific Painting’s work is everywhere you look ​— the Bacara Resort & Spa, countless homes, the zoo, City Hall, Casa Dorinda, Westmont College, and on and on. Two buddies, Bob Latham and Jim Chesher, started the painting company 40 years ago while pursuing graduate philosophy degrees at UCSB. True to form, they debated over names, business card design, and the meaning of life. With compromises reached (though the life question still lingers), their efforts quickly ballooned into a full-service painting powerhouse that takes a refreshingly simple approach to customer service: “We do what we say we’re going to do,” said Latham.

Finalist: D&D Painting

Antique Store

Place to Buy Carpet/Rugs

Carpeteria

5610 Hollister Ave., Goleta, 284-0269, carpetonesantabarbara.com

Carpeteria knows all things flooring, but its specialty is right in the name. With options galore and a patient staff ​— ​most of us have been frazzled by the high-stakes pressure of choosing the right rug ​— ​the big Hollister Avenue showroom is also Santa Barbara’s go-to place for high-quality hardwood, laminate, tile, and vinyl. Manager Greg Semerjian said being named the best means Carpeteria has earned the community’s trust: “It is rewarding, mainly because our company is continuously striving to provide our customers with excellent customer service and quality craftsmanship, and receiving this award shows us that our hard work is appreciated.”

Finalist: Abbey’s Carpet City

Mattress Store

Mattress Mike

7320 Hollister Ave., Ste. 5, Goleta, 685-4998, mattressmikesb.com

It’s hard to beat a good bed. It’s even harder to find one at a decent price. Since 1994, Mattress Mike has sold top-of-the-line mattresses at discount prices so you can count sheep without breaking the bank. But it’s Mattress Mike’s customer service that really puts the company over the top. The gratitude goes both ways. Said general manager Garret Gustason: “We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all who voted for us! It is an honor to have such loyal customers, and we love being a part of your home.”

Finalist: Santa Barbara Mattress

Gardening/Landscaping Service

AllScape Design + Installation

441-9774, allscapedesign.com

Headed by Nate Zacarias, a Monterey native with a Cal Poly degree in horticulture science, and Ben Hatcher, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who chased his entrepreneurial dreams, AllScape Design is our top gardening and landscape service, according to our readers. With green thumbs and dirty hands, the pair turns blank canvases of tired yards into elegant yet hardy landscapes that are water-wise, sustainable, and easy to enjoy. Zacarias called the process uniquely satisfying. “Taking an old, outdated property and transitioning the landscape into a unique, beautiful outdoor living space makes what we do all worth it.”

Finalist: Cicileo Landscapes

Handyman Service

Edward the Fix It Guy

610 Alameda Padre Serra, 962-1798

Reliable, affordable handymen or handywomen are worth their weight in gold, so when you find good ones, stick with ’em. Our voters are stuck on Edward The Fix It Guy, Inc., a team of multi-trade problem-solvers headed by Edward Laflamme himself, who does more managing these days but still likes to get his hands greasy once in a while. “My favorite part of the job,” he said, “is giving the client a simple solution to what they may see as an overwhelming problem.”

Finalist: Your Handyman

Housecleaning Service

Molly Maid of Santa Barbara

684-7328, mollymaid.com

If cleanliness is next to godliness, then the house cleaners at Molly Maid are angels. With more than 400 franchises all over the world, including one in our fair town, the company delivers more than two million cleanings a year. Its Ms. Molly Foundation, an anti-domestic-violence foundation, raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. And did you know the company was named after Titanic survivor Molly Brown, whose life was the basis for the 1964 film The Unsinkable Molly Brown?

Finalist: MasterCare

Carpet Cleaning

Star Rug Cleaners

26 E. Cota St., 966-0855, starrugcleaners.com

Gnarly stain? No problem. Within eyesight of its 100-year anniversary, Star Rug Cleaners is the oldest rug-washing outfit around, and with that kind of experience, it’s no wonder the company has mastered its craft. Star Rug Cleaners’ expertise extends to carpets, upholstery, and drapery, and the team puts a premium on educating rug owners how to care for and preserve their beloved fabrics. “Our favorite part of the job is learning the history behind many of the old rugs we clean,” said owner Michael Jensen, “then treating them with care to bring them back to life.”

Finalist: All Natural Carpet Cleaning

Hardware Store

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center

415 E. Gutierrez St., 963-7825, sbhicace.com

The never-ending business and customer-care triumphs of Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center ​— ​with an extraordinary growth rate of close to 11 percent every year for 35 years ​— aren’t rocket science, and the company is not secretive about its simple formula for success: incredibly knowledgeable and always pleasant staff, good prices, and a selection of 65,000 items. The last ingredient is harder to quantify ​— ​a down-home, neighborhood-ly feeling of comfort and safety among the sometimes intimidating tools needed to better your home. “We are weathering the ‘Amazon effect’ very well, all things considered,” said owner Gary Simpson.

Finalist: Orchard Supply Hardware

Tile Shop

Tileco

Two locations, tilecodist.com

Stationed in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo, Tileco Distributors has been sprucing up bathrooms, kitchens, floors, pools, fountains, and anything else that could use a splash of class and color since the 1970s. Even with multiple Best Of wins under the company’s belt, the honor is still a bright badge. “We are thrilled to have won best tile store again!” said Gina Flint, sales and marketing manager. “Being a family-run business, we take great pride in our service, products, and our relationships with our customers and employees. We feel fortunate to be a part of making Santa Barbara beautiful for over 30 years.”

Finalist: Buena Tile + Stone