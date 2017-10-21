Hollywood Hypocrisy

Ironic that the Hollywood elites who have been bashing Trump for racism, misogyny, bigotry, and lying have themselves been doing a hundred times worse — and for decades.

The actresses are complicit — covering up the truth because the system has made them rich and famous.

And what about their fawning, worshipping leftist followers who march in the streets bashing America? They love Hillary Clinton — pals with Harvey Weinstein.

The truth has been well-known for decades but will anyone ultimately care? The lid is finally being lifted from this bucket of scum.