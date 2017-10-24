Reviewed | ‘The Florida Project’

Directed by the up-and-coming Sean Baker, The Florida Project is both a vibrant celebration of childhood, and a starkly honest insight into American poverty. The film has that classic indie-film feel, with music only punctuating the opening credits, and the very last minute. However the story is not lacking in drama or acting chops: little Brooklynn Prince (Moonee) carries the film with her ragtag self-assuredness and impressively effortless screen-presence, and works wonderfully with cult-favorite Willem Dafoe. With stunning cinematography, fabulous acting, and harshly painful realities, The Florida Project probably won’t brighten up your day, but it is absolutely worth the watch.