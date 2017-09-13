Carp Arts Center Campaign

In the winter of 2015, the folks behind the Carpinteria Arts Center saw an opportunity to expand their footprint when the building next door became available for purchase. With the additional property, their long-held goal of creating a performing arts venue could be achieved.

Once the sale and restoration is completed, the 2,600-square-foot building at 865 Linden Avenue will provide space for a professional gallery that will exhibit local, regional, and nationally known artists; workshops and classes in a variety of media, including 2D and 3D visual art, music, and poetry; live performances and special events; a film series; and an artisans’ marketplace, among other things. It will also be available to rent for weddings, private parties, and corporate events.

The amount of money needed to buy and renovate the structure is estimated at $3.1 million; for the past three years, a fundraising campaign has been underway to secure the necessary reserves. As of September 1, more than $2.6 million has been donated to the cause, leaving $402,298 left to collect. To help defray the remaining sum, Arts Center Boardmember Lynda Fairly pledged to match donations dollar for dollar.

For more information or to make a contribution to the future Carpinteria Arts Center, visit carpinteriaartscenter.org or call 684-7789.