Group Arrested for Pharmacy Heists

A cache of prescription pills and a crowbar were enough for Sheriff’s deputies to arrest four men parked across the street from Star Drugs in Santa Ynez at 4:30 a.m. on 9/12 on suspicion of commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, and possession of burglary tools and controlled substances without a prescription. People wearing similar clothing had broken into the Rexall drugstore in Ojai and also the Montecito Pharmacy earlier that morning. Three of the four are named Smith: Deandre, 26, Joseph, 21, and Eddie, 20. The fourth is Alonnje Gary, 23. All are from Long Beach, and each is held on $20,000 bail.