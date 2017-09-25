Regarding the recent Capitol Letters “Fundamental Values” column.

Although the U.S. Constitution itself, in Article VI, clearly states “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States,” The Independent published a religious-test attack article on Hal Conklin that comes from its own place of prejudice and dogma.

A highly intelligent man and seasoned politician who is running for Santa Barbara mayor, Hal Conklin can take care of himself.

I’m very concerned, though, that some in our community reading this article might think it is acceptable — even admirable — to think and write in this way. Can you imagine The Independent publishing a similar hit piece about a Muslim candidate’s religious beliefs?

I’m also concerned that in their zeal to persecute Conklin, they also took a shot at a wonderful local church, where some of the most devout and loving members of our community congregate, worship, and plan events for the betterment of Santa Barbara.