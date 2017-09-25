Two Injured in Helicopter Crash at Santa Barbara Airport

The pilot and passenger of a small helicopter sustained minor to moderate injuries in a crash Sunday morning at the Santa Barbara Airport.

The helicopter, an R22 Beta, is leased by Nanco Helicopters LLC, a Santa Barbara-based helicopter tour and flight school company. It’s not clear if the aircraft was being used for tour or training purpose at the time of the crash. Efforts to reach Nanco for comment were not successful.

According to city officials, the crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. just west of Runway 15. Emergency crews from city and county fire departments responded to assist. The incident remains under investigation and no further information was released.